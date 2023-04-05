Per capita power consumption increase

Increase in the demand of power supply is a continuous process. So must be the increase in power generation to meet the increasing demand.

According to an official report the per capita power consumption in Jammu and Kashmir has increased by 66 percent in 10 years, and that is at an average rate of 6.6 percent per annum. This increase is said to be due to the expanding use of electric devices.

The usage of power will keep on increasing because of the use of electric devices and more importantly due to increase in population. The increase in population leads to construction of more residential houses and other buildings, which need electricity.