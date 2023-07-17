Perishable food items in huge quantity are transported to Kashmir from outside, through Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. However, the highway remains closed due to landslides or shooting stones from time to time. Sometimes the closure stretches to days together.

Do the perishable food items remain safe for eating after they reach Kashmir markets following reopening of the highway? Even if the items are unsafe those are sold to consumers. There is no mechanism to check safety, quality and hygiene of such products.

The concerned government department must take a serious note of it and increase the number of checking squads and also increase their manpower so that more markets are covered for checking. In absence of a proper mechanism the consumers buy even the items which lack the parameters of the quality.