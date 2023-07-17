Perishable food items in huge quantity are transported to Kashmir from outside, through Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. However, the highway remains closed due to landslides or shooting stones from time to time. Sometimes the closure stretches to days together.
Do the perishable food items remain safe for eating after they reach Kashmir markets following reopening of the highway? Even if the items are unsafe those are sold to consumers. There is no mechanism to check safety, quality and hygiene of such products.
The concerned government department must take a serious note of it and increase the number of checking squads and also increase their manpower so that more markets are covered for checking. In absence of a proper mechanism the consumers buy even the items which lack the parameters of the quality.
They refuse to buy only those items, which are rotten and visibly unsafe. Having such a mechanism is very much important since meat products particularly chicken are consumed in Kashmir in huge quantity. Much of the poultry is transported from other states.
Around 50,000 poultry birds reach Kashmir per day. Besides that, dressed chicken is also brought here from outside and sold mostly to Food Business Operators (FBOs) and retailers.
The fish is also transported in Styrofoam iceboxes. Vegetables, milk, and other processed edibles are also transported through the highway. Experts say the perishable food items can have serious health consequences if contaminated and stale.
The closure of highway for days together and then consuming of unsafe food items can lead to a bad situation regarding public health. It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that contaminated and stale items are not sold in the markets.