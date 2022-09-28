PFI: An organisation that did more damage than good to Muslims

The Kerala High Court was informed in 2012 by the Government of Kerala with an affidavit that PFI activists were involved in 27 murders so far, including those of Marxist Communist Party workers. The Kerala government also reiterated in 2014 with an affidavit that along with 27 murders, the PFI and its affiliates were also guilty of 86 cases of attempt to murder and 106 incidents of riots/communal tension.

In the year 2003, there were riots in Kochi, Kerala, at a place called Marad in which eight Hindus were killed. The main accused of this murder was said to be one Muhammad Ashkar, who died in a road accident. Prior to its present form, the PFI was known as National Development Front (NDF). Ashkar was associated with the NDA.

The PFI’s student organisation Campus Front of India (CFI) is also accused of murder of ABVP activist Sachin Gopal and another student leader Vishal in Kannur, Kerala in 2012. In Kerala itself, in August 2019, PFI activist Rahman Sadiq, who was absconding for two years, was arrested for the murder of a person named Ramalingam.

Many activists of the formerly banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were said to have joined PFI. Its chairman is OMA Abdul Salam (famous name ‘Oma’). He is former national secretary of SIMI. Similarly, the Kerala State Secretary of PFI, Abdul Hameed has been the Kerala State Secretary of SIMI. In 2012, the Kerala government’s affidavit also stated that SIMI workers were working in the PFI. In July 2010, the Kerala Police recovered country-made bombs, weapons, CDs and several papers, including propaganda material for the Taliban and Al Qaeda from the PFI office. In April 2013, Kerala Police raided PFI. Weapons, foreign exchange, effigies of human shooting targets, bombs, costly raw materials, gun powder and swords were found from his office.

In January 2016, the NIA court sentenced a PFI worker to seven years and five members to five years each.

In November 2017, Kerala police identified six boys who were associated with the Popular Front of India and later joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Syria.