Pharmacy: United in action for a healthier world

Though with the addition of a multitude of drugs to the physician’s armamentarium over the past hundred years, treatment of many hitherto untreatable diseases has become possible, every progress has a price to pay as new drugs have led to a new group of diseases known as the iatrogenic diseases.

Ironically these can also be called as the ‘diseases of medical progress’. “Primum non nocere” - first of all be sure that you do no harm - has long been a fundamental principle of the practice of medicine, devised by Hippocrates, who is considered as the father of modern medicine, way back in 460 BC.

One of the greatest hazards in the use of modern medicines is their inherent toxicity and the dangers of drugs appear to be greater than ever before as a result of the immense growth in their availability and consumption worldwide. Whilst most consumers derive far more benefits than harm, a large proportion of patients experiences adverse drug reactions too from the use of medicines even at recommended doses and frequencies.

For some patients, such undesirable effects are sufficiently severe to require hospitalization whereas a few of them even die. In view of unwanted effects of drugs, an American physician, poet, and polymath Oliver Wendell Homes has said that “If the whole “materia medica” (classical compendium of medicinally useful substances) would be sunk to the bottom of the sea, it would be all the better for mankind, and all the worse for the fishes”.

Ancient Indian healer known for his pioneering contributions to Ayurveda besides compilation of the medical treatise entitled ‘Charaka Samhita’ has also stated that “even a strong poison can become an excellent medicine if used properly. On the other hand, even the most useful drug can act like a poison if handled carelessly”.

Therefore, reducing the pill burden of patients and minimalizing their use of medicines is not just an option but a necessity since increasing pill burden particularly upon elderly patients is not only decreasing their adherence to their prescriptions but also telling adversely upon their trust and confidence in medicines.

This year’s World Pharmacist Day celebration is coinciding with National Pharmacovigilance Week celebration too from September 17 to 23. Let us pledge to do our bit to make medicines safer, maximize their benefits and minimise their risks.