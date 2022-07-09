Hazrat Ibrahim, Allah be pleased with him, was subjected to a great test, yet he was fully prepared to follow Allah’s command and do as He instructed. He took his son to the top of Mount Arafat and brought with him a knife and rope. Upon reaching an appropriate place, he told his son about his dream and what Allah had commanded him to do.

Being an obedient son, Hazrat Ismail immediately obliged to the wishes of Allah (SWT) and his father and asked that his hands and legs be tied so that he may not struggle and that his father blindfolds himself so that he does not have to witness him suffer.

Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail had just passed a difficult test from Allah and that is the philosophy of sacrifice. Since then, every year on the 10th of Zil Hajj, Muslims from around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Azha and perform Qurbani which is a lesson in obedience and submission.

The important thing is that on the day of Eid-ul-Adha, there is nothing better in the sight of Allah than the sacrifice of a halal animal. It is considered better to utilise animal meat to help the poor.

Helping the deserving and poor people can be done all year round but sharing their happiness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha is an important and recommended act. There is nothing wrong with sacrificing money, but there is nothing wrong with helping the poor with the pieces of meat.

The festival also serves to reduce the economic inequalities and build up a contented society, sensitive to the needs of the have-nots.