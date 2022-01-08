Plan your tax-saving investments

With the beginning of the new calendar year 2022, we have entered the last quarter (January - March) of the current financial year 2021-22. This is the time of taxing moments as salaried as well as business class get into the act of calculating their income tax burden. At the same time, they look for appropriate tax rebate options to loosen the tax net.

Precisely, this is the onset of some maddening moments for those who fall in the income tax bracket. However, those falling in the tax net need to gear up to make these maddening moments, very sane one. This means, they should look for appropriate tax saving avenues. There are certain things in which the government wants its citizens to invest for their own good and for the welfare of the nation. So to encourage people to invest their money in “these certain things” the government grants income tax exemption.

However, the key is to understand how tax-saving investments could fit into one’s finances and adopt approaches that will help to choose the right tax-saving investments. So, the basic thing in axing the tax is choosing the right kind of tax saving investment option. If one invests part of his income into government bonds, infrastructure bonds, life insurance, bank fixed deposits etc. then one’s income will reduce. This means he has to pay less income tax.