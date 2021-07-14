Plastic surgery: An ancient art with modern order and contemporary vistas

To start with, the name ‘Plastic’ in itself is quite incomplete and confusing. The name has not been taken from the synthetic substance but the Greek word ‘plastikos’. The word itself means ‘modeling or sculpting’, reiterating the fact that it is a moldable branch. Being one of the oldest disciplines of surgery, as already stated; but to date, still, there has been no consensus on the name of specialty which would fit into the diverse working areas touching all parts and regions of the human body. It is a distinctive specialty that doesn’t bear a name that defines it properly. The argument for defying definition is that the various specialties are acknowledged either by their anatomic territory (Ear, Nose, and Throat; Ophthalmology), the system involved (Urology, Nephrology, Neurology) or by age (as Pediatric Surgery/Geriatric Medicine) and so on. However, Plastic Surgery is a unique discipline that is not restricted to any particular region or system. It is rather established on certain basic surgical principles. These are the root level postulates for any surgery; however, are being observed by plastic surgeons in particular. These guiding principles can be translated into any procedure, on any body part/region, or organ system to accomplish a successful outcome. This principle-based nature of the specialty entitles it to qualify as, what is popularly referred to as, ‘problem-solving specialty’.

It caters to almost all parts of the body from top to toe, dealing with all body blocks from the skin to bones. So, the simplified argument of some citing plastic surgery as ‘surgery of skin’ is completely out. But still, the name does not symbolize much to a layman and the medical community at large. The diversity of plastic surgery can be made out by the variety of procedures it is involved in. Congenital defects (cleft lip/ palate, hand deformities, ear/nose deformities, moles and naevi, urogenital deformities), acute trauma, burns and burn reconstruction, cancer extirpations, and reconstructions, reattachment of amputated parts of the body, post-traumatic defects on any part of the body, numerous cosmetic procedures like liposuction/ lipofilling, facial rejuvenation, breast surgeries, gender reassignment procedures, hair transplantation, to name a few. Otherwise, the list seems unending. Important to mention here is only one thing that if anyone requires any plastic surgical consultation or procedure, he/she should seek a call from a board-certified person. This way we may avoid any mishap at the hands of inexperienced persons. It is also the duty of plastic surgeons as a community to make the common public aware of its scope and domain so that better services can be assured for needy people.

Nonetheless, many disciplines encounter more and more procedures that overlap with Plastic Surgery. So, in this age, Plastic Surgery is not invariably considered as a principal specialty for the procedures which were stereotyped as fundamental and time-honored to it. In such situations, we may call it sharing the care, rather than being antagonistic to one another.