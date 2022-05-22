Playing the role

A part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed, killing two so far and injuring many others.

These devastations are caused by man and by man-made institutions. Such lapses occur because of planning mismanagement and disaster unpreparedness. This is not an act of god.

A few years back, IVRCL Limited, the Hyderabad-based company that was constructing the flyover, told the media in the wake of the Kolkata flyover collapse—“It is for the first time in the history of the company that such an incident has occurred. We are unable to comprehend at this stage what could have happened. It is beyond our thinking. It is like an act of god”. (Daily Hindu -2016).