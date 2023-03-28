Plight of theatre artists

On the World Theatre Day on Monday the theatre artists in Kashmir highlighted their plight and made an appeal to concerned government departments to help them in the revival of the theatre.

The artists said that with every passing day their problems increase, and there is an immediate need for solution of these problems.

They also made an appeal to the television (Doordarshan) and radio authorities to provide them a helping hand in this connection.

The concerned government departments and officials must look into the genuine demands of these artists and see how they can be helped in their difficult time.