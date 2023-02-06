Pluralistic Dimensions of Islam

It is an undeniable fact that the Quran is the Word of God and it cannot be changed. But as it is meant to be a “guidance for mankind” (as in Quran 2: 185)—for all times, all the people, and all the ages—therefore, it is equally important to highlight that the Divine Text has been, and should be, interpreted and contextualized, with the age we are living in (of course on the condition that the meanings and interpretations should be in consonance with the spirit of the Text not just whimsical); i.e., the Quran (as the Divine Word) should be presented as a ‘Living’ and ‘Lived’ Text. It is equally worth mentioning that this Text has been interpreted and construed in many ways, at various levels, and from different perspectives.

These fundamentally vital texts have been defined and interpreted through numerous angles, approaches and perspectives throughout Islamic history: be it in the pre-modern times or in the modern era. Different sciences and schools of thought developed, as its necessary outcome, within the broader arenas of Islam.

Therefore, amid such a multitude of textual interpretations of the verses of the Quran, it is wrong to assume, as Azyumardi Azra (an Indonesian public intellectual and Muslim scholar) puts it, that “there is a single, monolithic view among Muslims concerning religious pluralism and other issues”.

In Azra’s terminology, the Quranic verses can be broadly divided into two categories: verses highlighting “political disunity” and verses endorsing “diversity” and “tolerance”: the later over number the former. Moreover, the history and tradition of Islam yield many examples, both in theory and practice, which endorse pluralism and pluralistic ethos.

The Quranic proclamations like Q. 4: 163-65 (“Indeed, We have sent revelation to you [O Prophet] as We sent revelation to Noah and the prophets after him...”) indicate that the authorization of previous revelations in present revelation means that all are worshiping the same Lord—the Creator of this whole Universe. This becomes more evident from Q. 16: 36, which states: “We sent a messenger to every community, saying, ‘Worship God and shun false gods’.”