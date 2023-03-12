Plying of buses on 3 new routes

They cannot always afford traveling in autorickshaws or sumos. And sometimes even the sumo services are not available. Re-introducing bus services on such routes is of big help to the commuters.

As per the government announcement, Transport Department will begin the trial run of the buses on three new routes from Monday. Under the route integration plan, the integrated bus service on three new routes shall cover the city’s major areas.

Forty to Forty Five buses of 25 to 32 seat capacity will be deployed and the buses will run after a gap of 15 minutes. Seats will be reserved for women, senior citizens and physically challenged persons in these buses.

Reservation of seats for women, senior citizens and physically challenged persons is a good move and such a directive must be implemented in letter and spirit.

It has been noticed that sometimes the male passengers occupy the seats reserved for women and refuse to vacate those for the women passengers.

According to the announcement, on Route 1, from Parimpora Bus Stand to Harwan, the bus will cover all routes leading through Budshah Chowk flyover via MA Road, Dalgate, Nehru Park, Nishat and Shalimar and finally to Harwan.

For Route 2 from Budgam to Hazratbal, the bus will cover Humhama, Rambagh, LD, Rajbagh, TRC, Dalgate, Rainawari, and finally to Hazratbal.

Route 3 buses, starting from Pantha Chowk Bus Stand, will move through Sonwar, TRC via MA Road, Budshah Chowk Flyover, Karan Nagar, Safakadal, Eidgah to Soura via Dr Ali Jan and return via the same route to the starting point.

Hopefully the trial run will be a success and the bus services will become a permanent feature and provide the much needed relief to the commuters.