PM Package Employees

The danger to their life is a visible threat and the government should view it from that perspective. Now that J&K is a UT and all the state laws are replaced by the central laws and in this changed administrative set up, a fresh look may be given to the terms and conditions of their employment under the PMs package.

One alternative that comes to mind is that these employees be sent on deputation to the central government offices outside Kashmir in Jammu and the neighboring states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and UT of Chandigarh, so that they can be recalled as soon things normalize in Kashmir.

It is extremely unfortunate that the central government has not framed any comprehensive Return and Rehabilitation policy up till now. A generation has already passed; how long more should a beleaguered community wait for justice.

The time is running out. We are caught in a conundrum and we have to come out of it and work on a thoughtful all encompressing policy on Return and Rehabilitation. Any delay, in this regard, will have detrimental consequences.

India is a great civilisation with global recognition. History is full with upswing & downswings of world civilisations and this oscillatory journey of history will continue along the time path. India withstood almost a thousand years of alien tribal raids and other alien aggressions and is on the path of re-discovering the richness of its legacy.

That India is on the threshold of becoming a Vishwa Guru, is an achievable target. One would wish to look forward to the statesmanship of the leadership to strive hard and thoughtfully to close in on that destination.

One important component of this programme is, undoubtedly, the diversity of the nation, and protection of this diversity is of utmost importance. Ancient India has been at its zenith; in knowledge and spirituality and Kashmir has been a fountainhead of Indian civilization and its contributions to Mathematics, Grammar, Spirituality, Philosophy and Social ethics are of very high order.

Protecting the country’s diversity is like nurturing the vast variety of plants in a garden, that blossom into colourful flowers with fragrance and freshness. The minorities need to be protected against all odds and in every part of the country so that the beauty of India’s diversity is not diminished in any way.

J&K has shown exemplary response, as and when it was required towards strengthening social harmony, tolerance and religious brotherhood and all efforts have to be made to recreate that ethos. Until some serious thinking goes into it, the need of the hour is to work out a thoughtful alternative for PM Package employees so that no further loss of life takes place. Kashmiri Pandits would be willing to join any exercise aimed at restoring the pristine glory of J&K.

Rigidity and reconciliation are two opposite positions. While rigidity constrains the achievable positions, the reconciliation opens opportunities for resolution. In a vast country like ours, the small problem, relating to some minor sections of population, should not pose an unsurpassable challenge.

Not that one does not understand the difficulties and sensitivities of the government, but the pain of civilians does weigh greater when an unforeseen threat stares into their eyes. Acceptance than rejection should be the corner stone of development administration.

In the meantime, the government should pay immediate attention, to the following to restore greater confidence among the displaced KPs

The passage of Kashmiri Hindu’s Temples and Shrines Bill, which has been pending for more than a decade now.

To promote inter community dialogue at different levels.

To provide adequate accommodation and other required facilities such as schooling for children and health facilities.