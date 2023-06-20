PM's US visit and G20 in Srinagar

Read these two statements and draw your own conclusions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observation during his “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday, June 18, 2023, just two days before he embarks on his US visit – June 21-24- “nowadays there is lot of discussion about Jammu and Kashmir in our country. Sometimes due to rising tourism, at times due to the spectacular events of G-20.”

“Don’t underestimate G 20 meet in Srinagar. It was a test case for us. We will continue with our efforts to mainstream Jammu and Kashmir,” so said the India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, while addressing a gathering of college students and sharing with them Modi government’s foreign policy accomplishments.

The G-20 meet in Srinagar from May 22-24, that is about a month ago has become an anthem for the nation’s leadership to underscore that the things have changed in Kashmir. The idea is that changes have been acknowledged by the international community as 57 diplomats from 27 countries had attended the event, and returned with the pictures, selfies amidst the mesmerizing beauty of the place, which they had read as an area of violence, excruciating pain and limitless violence. There were no signs of what they had read, heard and seen on TV channels over the years. There is something fundamental to the TV image. The TV view captures attention and mental space – small things become big and it appears as if an incident of bomb explosion in some corner has swept across Jammu and Kashmir. These are inherent perils of TV images.

And when the G 20 delegates visited the Vale, they found the place was too large, flowing with the people whose hospitality is legendary. Kashmir has centuries-old ethos of welcoming people from outside, making them feel comfortable, and there have been instances when they risked their lives to protect their guests. This is what was on display during the G20 meet, which was preceded and succeeded by footfall of tens of thousands of tourists. The number of tourists is expected to cross 20 million – yes this number includes the religious pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in foothills of Himalayas in Jammu region.