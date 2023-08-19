Poetry or Prattle?

W.H Auden, in his dirge for Yeats, de­clared that ‘poetry makes nothing happen’, giving to sensitive poets a line with which to design verse.

If poetry is ineffectual, why did Auden himself lament for Yeats in poetic nuances? And what about Shelley who, deeply moved by the cir­cumstances of Keats’s death, wrote the mag­nificent pastoral elegy Adonais—one of the greatest tributes ever paid by one poet to an­other.

It seems that Auden perhaps did not really agree with himself. Held up in humdrum world, brewing with mocking monotony and a tender grief, he appears to be cynically oblivious of the loss of a creative genius who believed that “The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity”.

Similarly, another critic of poetry and famous American novelist Paul Rudnick believes that poems are, “Small and fey…simply poor punctuation, a thought unworthy of a paragraph, random words tossed on the page, literary lint. They possess none of the time-honored virtues of fine literature”.

May be political rhetoric or the calculus of science does breed stasis but so far as poetry is concerned, it does have a faculty to send ripples into the human soul through its thought process. In a fewer words, poetry says more than prose. When poetry talks of the life that poet actually lives, it becomes more than a piece of prattle. Verses should not mean but be—this is the secret of readable poetry, which is nothing but a slice of life.