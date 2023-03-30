Police: Building a secure atmosphere

Police are one of the most substantial establishments in society. The police, therefore, are the most visible representatives of the government.
In an hour of need, when a citizen does not know what to do and whom to approach, the police station is the hope.
The police are the most easily accessible institution in our society. Their roles, functions, and duties in society are varied on the one hand but complex on the other.
The twin roles that people expect the police to play are law and order. However, the ramifications of these two duties are numerous, resulting in a large inventory of responsibilities.
Nowadays police have huge functions and responsibilities. To uphold and enforce the law impartially, and to protect life, liberty, property, human rights, and dignity of the members of the public; to promote and preserve public order; to protect internal security, to prevent and control unlawful activities, to check breaches of communal harmony, to protect public properties including roads, railways, bridges, vital installations, establishments, etc., against acts of vandalism, violence, or any kind of attack; to prevent crimes, and reduce the opportunities for the commission of crimes.
Police is an institution that confronts any natural and manmade eventuality whether it is deadly COVID-19 or the 2014 flood or any other natural eventuality.
The terrific scenes of street protests in Kashmir will keep our police on high records which made maximum restrain during deadly attacks by stone pelters.
2008, 2010, and 2016 were the worst and hardest years for local police. It was hard to control the agitated mob. JKP managed to handle hard-core stone palettes by employing various strategies.
The credit is due to the JKP in the elimination of violation of peace and order in Kashmir, without their role it would have been not possible. The army and the Para-military forces are unaware of the ground realities and local police provide them not only support in combating violence but also laid down their lives while serving the state.
They are also called the frontier of management crisis. Police in the last thirty years have not only proven themselves as defenders but also as counselors for the youth of Kashmir. Police not only control uncontrolled mobs but also saved them.
Being locals, they are at the highest risk, but at the same time, they are advantageous in combat on the ground. As it is the bravest force in India, they are living in an environment of the constant threat to their lives, on or off duty. Their family is at risk while performing their duties. Ironically, JK Police, defended Kashmir on various turning points. Whenever enemies of Kashmir invoke radicalisation and instill an uprising which has seen a huge eruption of violence and youngsters take to the streets police stand tall and hundreds of brave cops gave their life to Kashmir.
The JK Police has been a frontline agency in striving at multiple levels of service delivery, living up to an ever-expanding list of job roles as the health-related crisis. The enforcement of lockdowns has been one of the most challenging responsibilities that the police and other governmental agencies had to face in Kashmir. Police play an important role in keeping the young generation away from such works that cost the lives. These activities include an addiction to drugs and ferocious acts. The Jammu Kashmir police have all time managed to keep the youth involved in sports and other socio-friendly activities to have a rock base for their future.
Being in a situation they can be easily targeted, they lead the fight at the forefront against any eventuality in the state. The sacrifices they wrote for their people in blood deserve to be written in golden ink in the country’s history.
How beautifully patriotic J & K Police personnel have put his love for the country in words:
Diving deep into the depth of your love
Just trying to swim across the curve of the tricolor
You have been my love from the birth
You have been my awning during the rain
I left all my pleasures
I left all my happiness
Just to serve you my country
Just to serve you!
On behalf of all my compatriots, I sincerely thank such personnel for showing love and respect for the country he dwells in. We earnestly salute every police personnel for being a hope of security.
We move on the streets fearlessly; we enjoy picnics with our families without intimidation; and we sleep in our homes peacefully because we subconsciously know someone is there around protecting us.
At the end a salute full of blessings and a bunch of good luck to every police officer who keeps their pleasures aside just to keep peace prevailing in every corner of my state.
Long live Kashmir police.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.