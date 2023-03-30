Police: Building a secure atmosphere

Police are one of the most substantial establishments in society. The police, therefore, are the most visible representatives of the government.

In an hour of need, when a citizen does not know what to do and whom to approach, the police station is the hope.

The police are the most easily accessible institution in our society. Their roles, functions, and duties in society are varied on the one hand but complex on the other.

The twin roles that people expect the police to play are law and order. However, the ramifications of these two duties are numerous, resulting in a large inventory of responsibilities.

Nowadays police have huge functions and responsibilities. To uphold and enforce the law impartially, and to protect life, liberty, property, human rights, and dignity of the members of the public; to promote and preserve public order; to protect internal security, to prevent and control unlawful activities, to check breaches of communal harmony, to protect public properties including roads, railways, bridges, vital installations, establishments, etc., against acts of vandalism, violence, or any kind of attack; to prevent crimes, and reduce the opportunities for the commission of crimes.

Police is an institution that confronts any natural and manmade eventuality whether it is deadly COVID-19 or the 2014 flood or any other natural eventuality.

The terrific scenes of street protests in Kashmir will keep our police on high records which made maximum restrain during deadly attacks by stone pelters.

2008, 2010, and 2016 were the worst and hardest years for local police. It was hard to control the agitated mob. JKP managed to handle hard-core stone palettes by employing various strategies.