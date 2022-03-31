Political anarchy, once again

Despite the fact that the army establishment vows to be neutral, practically it is otherwise at the show. Much of the space in the political maneuvering of state policies by army cadres has always been provided by the political vultures always in search of opportunities to predate on rivals and opposites to gain access to the corridors of power.

Even murderous onslaughts were made on top political leadership resulting in the cold blooded murder of the first premier of Pakistan Nawab L.A.Khan, then Z.A Bhutto’s hanging, and the twice prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.

The recent attempt of revamping PTI government in Islamabad by the amalgamate of three powerful opposition political persons has certainly besieged the premier Imran Khan on all fronts leaving the governmental establishment on tenter hooks.

Most appalling was the political horse-trading, taking place under the nose of Army generals, political top brass, and Supreme Judiciary in the capital city of Pakistan.

The political trade of the political members of ruling and other allied parties to exercise vote of no confidence against the ruling party has latter on reportedly been evidenced from the details of bank accounts related to the sold parliament members.