Political anarchy, once again

The Pakistan premier Imran Khan known for his honest gallant and zesty sportsman spirit in the world of cricket has inevitably not been comfortable with the game of politics in his country. Political conspiracies have continually been hatched outside and inside the country giving Imran Khan sleepless nights all these years.
It has not been a cake walk for him since he joined politics before and after occupying the top seat of power in Pakistan. He has been fighting his political adversaries and opponents exhaustingly, particularly in an electoral democratic system where top brass of army establishment overtly, and sometimes covertly, is habitual of sitting on the heads of the government.
The pseudo-democratic spirit of Pakistani political parties has in point of fact invited army intervention many a time in the past. It has been a conundrum with that country that every losing party casts the blame of losing elections on army conspiracies and the unseen rigging of polls.
This has been radically distinctive with Pakistan’s political environment. This practice of blame and counter blame in the electoral democracy of Pakistan is now world famous.
The “no confidence motion” brought twice against ruling PTI led by Imran Khan only within a spell of three and a half years is speaking volumes of political intolerance, absence of true democratic norms and off course changing military volition and vibe to enjoy over all control and command of political battle; ands coming out as an umpire at the end of the day to fit in its own machinations.
Despite the fact that the army establishment vows to be neutral, practically it is otherwise at the show. Much of the space in the political maneuvering of state policies by army cadres has always been provided by the political vultures always in search of opportunities to predate on rivals and opposites to gain access to the corridors of power.
Even murderous onslaughts were made on top political leadership resulting in the cold blooded murder of the first premier of Pakistan Nawab L.A.Khan, then Z.A Bhutto’s hanging, and the twice prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.
The recent attempt of revamping PTI government in Islamabad by the amalgamate of three powerful opposition political persons has certainly besieged the premier Imran Khan on all fronts leaving the governmental establishment on tenter hooks.
Most appalling was the political horse-trading, taking place under the nose of Army generals, political top brass, and Supreme Judiciary in the capital city of Pakistan.
The political trade of the political members of ruling and other allied parties to exercise vote of no confidence against the ruling party has latter on reportedly been evidenced from the details of bank accounts related to the sold parliament members.
Ironically the worst horse trading took place openly without being investigated by the election commission, army establishment or the judiciary. This has perhaps struck the last nail in the coffin of the spirit of democracy, even though the floor crossing of parliament members was strictly abolished in their constitutional clauses.
No single headed civil government allowed surviving for its full tenure since its creation, remains to be a world record for Pakistan. Many observers on South-Asian politics believe that Imran Khan’s rift with army general headquarters started with not accepting General Bhajwa’s proposals of transfers and appointments of some core commanders which according to rule prime minister wanted to exercise his constitutional right to dispose of the matter.
This had rattled the army chief for some time. This further resulted in the transfer of ISI chief to Peshawar core command. The ISI chief was believed to have been closer to prime minister whom he would trust.
The Prime minister was there upon pressurised according to reports to appoint a lesser known General as chief of ISI whom he thought incompatible to his foreign and particularly domestic policies. Imran Khan’s volition for the pursuit of a sovereign and independent foreign policy at a time when security threats from Afghanistan had diminished, owing to US withdrawal and advent of Taliban regime, amid growing influence and bilateral engagements with China in one belt one road (OBOR) initiative, and high tech robust defence partnership of which the Pak Premier chose to add Russia too in the newly emerging camp, has ruffled many a feather.
It is, however, strongly believed that Mr. Khan’s 360 ° turn towards Putin and exit from the US camp has culminated into Pak army’s resentment. Army top brass is understood to have a counter balanced relation with Washington which otherwise would place Pakistan in a position when no funds from IMF and World Bank would flow into the country, that would further worsen the already plummeting national economy. Hitherto Imran Khan’s personnel choices in foreign policy have started to dig grave for his political career.
All the national institutions in Pakistan, election commission, the Judiciary and police are plagued by corruption and nepotism. Even if PTI government survives the no confidence motion, which seems a remote possibility, Imran Khan would eventually find it very difficult to pursue his independent policies given the fact that army of that country has a lion’s share in devising national policies.
Democracy in Pakistan is redefined as Military designed national policies executed by the civilian government which if denied Bhutto’s and Benazir’s fate can be repeated.
