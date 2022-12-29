Political buffer of Nepal

Karamveer Yojna, uncertain future

Experts say that Deuba had put execution of ‘Karamveer’ project on hold to recruit 28000 Youths from Nepal in the Indian army and now the hurdle will be cleared as the existing coalition may be in office soon. The Indian army chief had threatened to withdraw these posts but the Indian government refrained from it to protect old ties hence the project may be implemented after the new government is installed in Kathmandu. India was optimistic that if the coalition headed by Deuba returns to power then it will be implemented. But now it is uncertain though public pressure in Nepal may force Dahal and partners to start the process of recruiting the Karamveers otherwise there will be further deterioration of ties between two nations.

India’s point of view

Prachanda and Oli may emerge as deadly combination though former was soft towards India when his party ruled Nepal as coalition partner for about one year. Second, China had started interfering in internal affairs of Nepal and completely won over the Oli faction of communists who had come to power by defeating Nepali Congress 2017. Now new government will face no hurdle in strengthening old ties with China which will be the foremost task of the Prachanda-Oli combine. Third, Chinese President Xi had made personal efforts to woo Nepal during the Oli regime and visited the Himalaya Kingdom twice which resulted in huge announcements of financial aid running in billions of dollars. Experts say that a huge investment by China in the Terai region of Nepal has got twin objectives.

First, a large-scale investment with good returns and thereby weaning away Nepal from India. It also helps to change the politics in Nepal in favor of China. Then the open border of Nepal with India can facilitate the smuggling of Chinese goods to India on a large scale. Dahal may not prefer to offend China though it is alluring it in its dangerous debt policy. Fourth, former Chinese ambassador to Nepal had brazenly lobbied to save Oli government and tried to pressurize Prachanda faction to get united but move proved a big flop as Nepali congress and some parties including Prachanda ensured the humiliating defeat of Oli on the floor of parliament a year back. Now both factions have come together which will make Xi happy and create more trouble for India.

5th Prime minister Narender Modi has visited Nepal half a dozen times so far which reflected India’s eagerness to cement strained relations which saw some change in dynamics even during the short span of coalition rule headed by Deuba. India did contribute to help Nepal during the pandemic crisis which was purely on humanitarian basis and common people did appreciate this gesture. But nothing is certain with new government which is dominated by Anti -India elements.