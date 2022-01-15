Politics Everywhere

Be it a scam-tainted politico, a corrupt bureaucrat, an over-rated sportsman, an epi­curean filmstar or even a downright crimi­nal: all of them can join the bandwagon of patriotism, and talk ‘high-voltage’ to fire passion of gullible commoners. Emotionalize, dramatize, lionize, and eu­logise are the mantras that spell success in such a situation.

The sarfaroshi-ki-tamana shown and exhibited by all and sundry ei­ther on their own or by some ‘driving-force’ is enough to set the tone for a high dose of nationalism.

The distended bubble of patri­otism, however, is easily pricked in the wake of elections, when politicos behave like typical Kilkenny cats—the ones who fight each other until only their tails remain. And they die, at last, swallowing their own lies. Pseudo-­patriotism being one such lethal political lie.