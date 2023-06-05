Politics of Patience

In absence of any official word about the exact timing of assembly polls, the political atmosphere is again dull in Jammu and Kashmir. The atmosphere suddenly becomes active for sometimes with leaders holding public and party meetings.

It later becomes dull as the politicians seemingly lose interest in continuing with their hectic and extensive political activities. They take a break and do activities on a small scale.



Last month lot of political activities were witnessed in both the regions. Leaders of Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Apni Party, National Conference, BJP, Congress and PDP were seen in action.

Now there is almost silence on political front. In between two video clips showing National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah dancing at a marriage function and then watching a cricket match in Downtown Srinagar went viral.

Among all the politicians Dr Abdullah is showing more interest in social and political gatherings. For last several years he has been trying his level best to be more active than other leaders in a bid to keep his flock together and to lead his party amid the uncertain and unpredictable circumstances.