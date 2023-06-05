Politics of Patience

In absence of any official word about the exact timing of assembly polls, the political atmosphere is again dull in Jammu and Kashmir. The atmosphere suddenly becomes active for sometimes with leaders holding public and party meetings.
It later becomes dull as the politicians seemingly lose interest in continuing with their hectic and extensive political activities. They take a break and do activities on a small scale.
Last month lot of political activities were witnessed in both the regions. Leaders of Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Apni Party, National Conference, BJP, Congress and PDP were seen in action.
Now there is almost silence on political front. In between two video clips showing National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah dancing at a marriage function and then watching a cricket match in Downtown Srinagar went viral.
Among all the politicians Dr Abdullah is showing more interest in social and political gatherings. For last several years he has been trying his level best to be more active than other leaders in a bid to keep his flock together and to lead his party amid the uncertain and unpredictable circumstances.
In past his political opponents were envious or jealous of his political luck thinking he was most lucky in politics and getting everything including power on a platter without working hard for it.
Some believed that these opportunities had made him non-serious to some extent in governance matters during his rule. However, now the times have changed for him. He too has realised this thing and is trying hard among all politicians to keep himself and his party relevant despite the age factor.
Dr Abdullah keeps on planning strategies as per the requirements. At the end of the cricket match in Downtown Srinagar a few days back, the NC President spoke to media persons and stressed the need for an electoral alliance of like minded parties for the assembly polls. He had earlier also talked about such an alliance.
However, his party leaders during a meeting presided, over by Omar Abdullah, almost rejected such an idea and strongly advocated NC contesting the polls on its own and not forming any alliance. Dr Abdullah later said such matters should be left for the election time and must not be discussed prematurely.
However, few days back he himself raised the issue again and strongly advocated forming of an electoral alliance. It is to be seen as to how his other party leaders are going to react to it this time or at the election time.
As of now there is no official word as to when the assembly polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. However, some recent media reports claimed that the elections can be held in November. But at government level the reports have neither been confirmed nor denied.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while addressing a function at Beerwah recently assured transparent ever polls, whenever held in Jammu and Kashmir, media reports said. He added that nobody will be allowed to hijack the democracy and that the days of rigging the polls are over, the reports also said.
Lieutenant Governor addressed the Beerwah function some time after the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar. He congratulated people, administration and security forces for the smooth and successful conduct of the biggest ever international event in Jammu and Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor also assured that the era of peace, development and democracy will be further strengthened.
A number of states in the country are going to assembly polls this year. Election Commission of India has already started making necessary preparations for it. However, there is yet no mention of assembly polls in J&K. So it continues to remain unclear whether the elections are held this year or next year.
However, the picture may become clear after the culmination of Amarnath Yatra, beginning from July 1. Presently the focus is on making the arrangements for the smooth and peaceful Yatra. All necessary steps are being taken in this direction.
Lieutenant Governor recently praised the people of Kashmir for their support and cooperation for yatra. The pilgrimage is scheduled to start simultaneously from both routes- Pahalgam and Baltal -from July 1. It is being expected that a record number of pilgrims will perform the yatra this year.
As per reports, about 25,000 devotees had attended the recent Kheer Bhawani Mela in Ganderbal district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, central armed police forces and J&K police and the local administration on the successful completion of the mela.
If the announcement regarding holding of assembly elections is made after two months, the political activities will gain momentum. And if the polls are not held this year , the dullness on political front will continue.
Amid this suspense, the parties will have to make preparations by the end of this year or early next year for the Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April and May next year.
If the panchayat and municipalities' polls are conducted in between, the focus can shift there also. Right now the political parties will have to wait , as they have been waiting, till the election bugle is sounded- this year or next year.
Author is senior editor, Greater Kashmir
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.