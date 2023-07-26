The drainage related problem again surfaced at the Polo View Market in Srinagar on Tuesday. According to reports, several shops and valuable products inside those were damaged.
The shopkeepers blamed the defunct drainage system for the damage and said that it was for the first time that the area was flooded and rain water seeped into the shops at such a magnitude.
Subsequently, the concerned authorities came under severe criticism from various quarters, who alleged that due care was not taken for creating an effective drainage system in the area during the work on Srinagar Smart City Project. The Polo View High Street was redeveloped under the Srinagar Smart City Project.
The delegates from a number of foreign countries, who were in Srinagar to attend the G20 Working Group on Tourism, also visited the Polo View Market some months back. However, the recent rains led to inundating of the place and rain water seeping into the shops.
This is not a positive sign after the place is re-developed. It is the job of concerned authorities to see what is the cause of the problem and address the problem at the earliest.
Otherwise, whenever there are rains, the flooding of the area with rain water will continue and the shops and valuable items will continue to get damaged.
Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) Srinagar Smart City Project Athar Aamir Khan told the media that there is nothing wrong with the new drainage system, and it is very much effective.
According to him an old drain from the backside of the market was blocked and it caused flooding of shops. He stated that in past the Polo View Market area used to get flooded in a big way.
During the work for smart city its level has been raised and drainage system also made as per the requirements. It is being hoped now that the authorities permanently solve the drainage related problem.
It is not about the Polo View Market only, the overall drainage system in Srinagar city has to be improved. Due to the lack of proper drainage system, the waterlogged roads during rains is a big problem.
A problem not only for the movement of vehicles but pedestrians also. Important roads get inundated leading to slow movement, or even traffic jamming. Pedestrians also find it difficult to move.
Recently a video of a barefooted traffic policeman regulating the traffic on a waterlogged road in Srinagar had gone viral. Hopefully all steps are taken for an improved and effective drainage system in the city.