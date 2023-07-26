The drainage related problem again surfaced at the Polo View Market in Srinagar on Tuesday. According to reports, several shops and valuable products inside those were damaged.

The shopkeepers blamed the defunct drainage system for the damage and said that it was for the first time that the area was flooded and rain water seeped into the shops at such a magnitude.

Subsequently, the concerned authorities came under severe criticism from various quarters, who alleged that due care was not taken for creating an effective drainage system in the area during the work on Srinagar Smart City Project. The Polo View High Street was redeveloped under the Srinagar Smart City Project.