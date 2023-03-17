Polythene: It’s strangulating our earth

Where human mind fails to foresee, or overlooks aftermath of an activity, it turns out to be a problem. This has been the hallmark of the undeveloped or underdeveloped countries amongst which we occupy a prominent position.

In the unmindful race on the path of development, the environment is polluted especially with thermal and the radioactive pollutions. Our water resources have got polluted, ponds vanished, streams & springs dried up.

With bulk progress in industrial produce, lakes & rivers have ceased to be source of drinking water, forcing us to depend on tap water flowing from artificial reservoirs at much cost & labour.

Production of conventional, chemical, biological and nuclear war materials has filled the air with pollution. The earth has been polluted with polythene enough to change its chemistry to the detriment of food production.

Look over the land, there is polythene. Dig it, and there is polythene. In homes, houses, houseboats, hotels, motels, mountains & forests – everywhere polythene welcomes you.