‘Ponzi App’ alert

On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while cautioning people against “Ponzi apps" revealed that the finance ministry was working with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to clamp down on such apps “like never before." On so-called finfluencers, she said the government did not have a regulatory proposal under consideration, but advised investors to tread carefully and verify what they’re getting into before putting in money.

Her piece of advice to the gullible investors is worth reproducing. “Don’t go as a flock into something, where because somebody else has done it, you also do it, without doing your due diligence," she said, “We have to be careful, it’s our hard-worked money. You’ve earned it, you’ve saved it, you protect it."

Actually, in a world of complex and glittering financial products, fraud alerts have become a common phenomenon.

Almost every day we find such alerts for the general public in the media and simultaneously we also come across incidents of frauds committed online by cyber fraudsters. We commonly find people falling prey to online frauds either for being greedy or succumbing to the fear created by fraudsters.

Despite high alerts against cyber frauds, people continue to fall in the trap of fraudsters and are lured to invest money in financial schemes they do not understand. Ultimately, they end-up losing their hard-earned money to a variety of frauds.

Over a period of time, if advanced technology has revolutionised financial transactions at lightning speed across global geographies, it has also armed cyber fraudsters with varied opportunities to upgrade their modus operandi in line with the innovations in technology.

In fact, online financial frauds have become an organized sector which is only growing in size with its operators mostly remaining untraced. If reports about loss of money in such frauds are taken into account, billions of dollars across the globe are lost by the gullible investors every year.

Among various modus operandi adopted by the fraudsters to rob people of their hard earned money is the Ponzi trap. Ponzi scheme is an old generation scheme which has been used to dupe people in the name of high returns and thousands of investors across the country are battling for decades to get their money back after the scheme was found fraudulent. With the advent of technology, the Ponzi scheme has got a new facelift as the fraudsters have placed the scheme on the technology platform. In fact, the fraudsters are using the advanced technology not only to remain unidentified but also expand their operations across the globe. The Ponzi scheme drivers have lost no time to take advantage of the App culture and have floated Investment Apps to lure gullible investors with high returns and bonuses.

To understand a Ponzi scheme, one has to understand that it has no real business where money is invested to reap benefits and pass it on to the investors. The modus operandi is that the money collected from new investors is typically used to pay off old ones, a process that can go on for years till inflows dry up and it falls apart. In other words, a Ponzi scheme is a fraudulent investing scam promising high rates of return at little to no risk to investors. The scheme generates returns for early investors by acquiring new investors. These schemes usually collapse on themselves when the chain of investors breaks and new investments stop.