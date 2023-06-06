Poor customer service is a grave concern

Over a period of time, we have been witnessing that deteriorating customer service in banks and increasing aggression in behavior of customers is spoiling the banker-customer relationship. Actually, there is a sea change in the concept of banking and the process still continues.

Even as these changes have paved the way for ease of doing business at a bank branch, at the same time frequent clashes between bank officials and customers have become the order of the day.

Gone are the days when customers blindly used to trust the banks and generations of customers were loyal to the banks. But, what now has disappeared is the trust in banker-customer relationship. Precisely, the element of trust in this relationship is today at its lowest ebb.

Why is customer service losing warmth? Why do we witness frequent over the counter encounters between bank staff and customers? Who is right and who is wrong? These are some critical questions which are debated, but most of the time without a logical conclusion. It’s not that the service model of the banks is not customer-friendly.

But the people (employees) responsible to deliver it conveniently to the customers most of the time tamper it and breed frustration among the customers. This happens mostly when it comes to the delivery of banking services to the small customers.

We have a plethora of cases involving bank staff fighting its small customers that has brought the inept attitude of banks to the fore. Frankly speaking, those wealthy and well-connected customers do not have to bother; banks are always at their doorsteps.