Poplars in J&K: Importance and issues

1. Public awareness: It is very important to make people aware that cotton seeds of female poplars do not induce any allergic conditions in humans. However, it could be a carrier of some of the pollen and fungal infections that cause allergic reactions. However, people already suffering from allergies of pollen etc. face complications. An awareness campaign and set of precautionary measures can be given especially by the Health and Forest deptts. During the seeding period. Distribution of pamphlets/ brochures will help a lot.

2. Precautionary measures: During the month of April-May female poplars produce cotton which in itself is not allergic, but it could be a carrier to a large number of pollen grains, which could be allergic and are produced by other trees like walnut, Rubinia, Ash etc. People sensitive to seed pollen allergies should use face mask when exposed to the cotton during the month of April-May (generally for 15-30 days) when seeds are shed.

3. Lopping of female poplar trees: The upper branches of the trees produce more seeds and therefore more cotton than the lower branches, so lopping could help in minimizing the dehiscence quantum. It is believed that 50% lopping of branches can reduce 80% cotton production. Poplar growing govt. departments, Farmers and other growers may be advised to cut down the upper and middle branches before fruit formation during the month of February and March.

4. Controlled destruction of cottony tufts: The cotton dehiscence from female poplars can also become a fire hazard, due to its highly inflammable nature. The cotton tufts may be collected and destroyed by burning or burying under controlled conditions, so that it does not spread and become a fire hazard, The areas around habitations and agriculture fields need to be kept clean.

5. Phasing out of female Polars: Mass plantation of female poplar trees within the urban areas/ habitations is the real problem. Identifying female poplars after proper survey in the month of March-April when they start flowering and subsequently removal of the female trees in a phased manner over a period of time will help to curb this menace. Once again it is reiterated that proper monitoring is essential till the trees become reproductive.

6. Identification of male poplars: During the survey process male poplars should be identified and marked when male catkins are visible. The male poplars can be used for taking the cuttings for vegetatively growing the male poplars.

7. Mass plantation of male poplar clones: The problem can be redressed by planting only male poplar clones for plantation purposes. Improved male clones of poplar suitable to the local conditions can be identified for future plantations.

8. Registration of private nurseries: The private nurseries that are involved in the production of the poplar seedlings be got registered with the Social Forestry deptt., that would check or provide them certified planting material for multiplication and ultimately distribution to the people. The process has already been started by Social Forestry Department.