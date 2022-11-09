Popularisation of alternative poultry

Besides traditional Apple and Paddy, fruits such as Kiwi, exotic vegetables, Mushrooms and varieties of flowers and ornamental plants are being grown by farmers in Kashmir these days, in sync with the needs of market. Thereby earning sizeable profits.

In context of poultry, Broiler Chicken has attained immense popularity owing to its high and quick growth potential. Broiler chicken being comparatively affordable is popular among the households.

It is compulsory part of Kashmiri Wazwan, indispensable in restaurants as well as fast food outlets. Commercial broiler farming is being practiced in Kashmir on a large scale and some birds are also being imported from outside to meet out the high demand.