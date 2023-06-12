Posing a new threat

In the first six months of 2023, Afghanistan witnessed a significant shift in its political landscape, with the Taliban tightening its grip on power under the leadership of supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada.
The group's supreme leader has retained complete control over decision-making processes, including appointing Maulvi Abdul Kabir as the new caretaker prime minister and bringing the seat of power and decision-making closer to Kandahar, where Akhundzada mostly lives than the capital Kabul.
Recent developments have also seen the emergence of the Islamic State as a formidable threat in Afghanistan, claiming responsibility for several major terrorist attacks. It includes the targeted killing of government officials, religious leaders and scholars, and even former Taliban members. Despite Taliban claims of eliminating numerous Daesh or ISIS, experts closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan suggest that the Taliban-led government has been unable to contain the expansion of ISIS. It has led to growing concerns about the resurgence of terrorism in the country.
Political analysts have observed that the Taliban's rule has progressively become more authoritarian and reminiscent of the dogmatic policies of the 1990s. These findings are further substantiated by the recently released annual report by the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team for the UN Security Council Committee. The report openly criticises the Taliban's return to "exclusionary" policies reminiscent of the late 1990s.
According to the UN report, there is a growing threat of terrorism in Afghanistan and the region, indicating the resurgence of operational capabilities by banned Al-Qaida. The report highlights that the Taliban, under Haibatullah Akhundzada's de facto authority, has reverted to the exclusionary and autocratic policies of the late 1990s, with implications for regional security creating more worry in the region and neighbouring countries.
Moreover, the report notes that the Islamic State's Khorasan (IS-k) branch has witnessed increased sophistication and lethality in its operations, even though its numbers may not have significantly increased. The report also criticises the Taliban for failing to deliver on counterterrorism provisions outlined in the Doha Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the United States and the Taliban.
In response to the UN report, according to the Tolo News, Suhail Shaheen, the head of the Taliban's political office in Doha, dismissed UN findings as untrue. Shaheen denied any threat posed by Afghanistan to other countries and urged that assessments of Afghanistan should be based on "ground realities rather than biased media reports."
Taliban's Failure to Contain ISIS Expansion Sparks Challenges and Concerns
Despite the Taliban's claims of inching towards normalcy, there are signs of significant challenges within the group, including defections and an ongoing struggle to control the Islamic State in Khorasan. The Taliban's exclusionary Pashtun-centered rule has increased repression, curbing individual rights and drastically limiting women's access to education, jobs, and even their freedom to travel and seek medical care. Decision-making authority has become highly centralised under Taliban-selected leaders.
Reports indicate that power is concentrated in a few individuals, like Haibatullah and his Kandahar-based cleric lobby, with little regard for input from other Taliban factions or more pragmatic leaders.
The ban on women working for NGOs in Afghanistan has had severe consequences. International NGOs and UN agencies have played a crucial role in providing essential aid to a country grappling with hunger and food security issues. The absence of female workers has further exacerbated the crisis, leading some major international NGOs to suspend their operations in Afghanistan.
With almost half of the Afghan population needing food security and rising hunger levels, the situation remains dire. Approximately 40 million people have relied on food packets and cash stipends from the World Food Program and other international NGOs.
Analysts point out that the Taliban now faces a similar threat to what they imposed on the previous Afghan government during the past two decades. Dissatisfied Taliban dissidents and extremist groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been drawn to ISIS, bolstering its presence under the Taliban regime. India has repeatedly raised alarms at international meetings, warning that Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, is becoming a safe haven for radical terrorists.
Three primary factors contribute to this worrisome trend.
Firstly, limited access to education, particularly for women, has severely restricted opportunities for the youth, pushing some towards radicalisation. Secondly, the ruling Taliban government is yet to be recognised by any country worldwide. It leads to frustration and anger amongst the ruling Taliban leaders, who sometimes feel betrayed. Thirdly, Afghanistan's struggling economy and rising hunger index have left many young individuals with no choice but to join militant groups to survive. This combination of youth radicalisation and glorifying weapon ownership further fuels the spread of extremism within the country.
US -Saudi consultation
In response to these developments, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the growing influence of ISIS in Afghanistan and other parts of the world. While the strained US-Saudi relationship was a key topic of discussion, the meeting also emphasised the urgency of addressing the situation in Afghanistan to prevent it from once again becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups.
The US has warned the Taliban leadership, emphasising the need for effective measures to counter the terrorist threat. The Al-Siddiq office in Afghanistan has played a significant role in facilitating the expansion of ISIS, raising concerns among international stakeholders.
During a recent press conference, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud underscored the importance of urgently addressing the situation in Afghanistan to prevent the country from becoming a sanctuary for terrorist groups once more.
Secretary of State Blinken echoed these sentiments, reaffirming the US commitment to preventing the resurgence of terrorism from Afghanistan and expressing willingness to take action if necessary. He highlighted recent successful US operations targeting senior Al-Qaida leaders in Afghanistan and stressed the importance of working with partners and neighbouring countries to strengthen counterterrorism capabilities.
However, the Taliban's spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, downplayed the threat of ISIS in Afghanistan, claiming that the group is being eliminated, as Tolo News of Afghanistan reported. US officials tracking ISIS, on the other hand, express apprehension about the group's core leadership's strengthening control over its global network of affiliates despite some losses suffered.
The Global Terrorism Index 2023 excludes acts committed by state actors and names Afghanistan the country most affected by terrorism for the fourth consecutive year. While attacks and casualties have significantly decreased, the rise of ISIS presents a new challenge. The report identifies ISIS and its affiliates, followed by Al-Shabaab, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), the deadliest terrorist groups.
In conclusion, the first six months of 2023 have witnessed a concerning development in Afghanistan, with the Taliban's grip on power tightening and the country facing a growing threat from ISIS. Despite the Taliban's claims of eliminating ISIS terrorists, experts believe that the ruling government has failed to contain the expansion of the extremist group. This has led to fears of a resurgence of terrorism in the country, with disenchanted Taliban dissidents and other extremist groups joining the ranks of ISIS.
The declining access to education, particularly for women, and the struggling economy have contributed to a culture of radicalisation among the youth, further fuelling the spread of extremism. The rise of ISIS underscores the importance of concerted efforts to address the situation and prevent Afghanistan from becoming yet again a safe haven for terrorist groups once again.
