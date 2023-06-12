Posing a new threat

In the first six months of 2023, Afghanistan witnessed a significant shift in its political landscape, with the Taliban tightening its grip on power under the leadership of supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada.

The group's supreme leader has retained complete control over decision-making processes, including appointing Maulvi Abdul Kabir as the new caretaker prime minister and bringing the seat of power and decision-making closer to Kandahar, where Akhundzada mostly lives than the capital Kabul.

Recent developments have also seen the emergence of the Islamic State as a formidable threat in Afghanistan, claiming responsibility for several major terrorist attacks. It includes the targeted killing of government officials, religious leaders and scholars, and even former Taliban members. Despite Taliban claims of eliminating numerous Daesh or ISIS, experts closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan suggest that the Taliban-led government has been unable to contain the expansion of ISIS. It has led to growing concerns about the resurgence of terrorism in the country.

Political analysts have observed that the Taliban's rule has progressively become more authoritarian and reminiscent of the dogmatic policies of the 1990s. These findings are further substantiated by the recently released annual report by the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team for the UN Security Council Committee. The report openly criticises the Taliban's return to "exclusionary" policies reminiscent of the late 1990s.

According to the UN report, there is a growing threat of terrorism in Afghanistan and the region, indicating the resurgence of operational capabilities by banned Al-Qaida. The report highlights that the Taliban, under Haibatullah Akhundzada's de facto authority, has reverted to the exclusionary and autocratic policies of the late 1990s, with implications for regional security creating more worry in the region and neighbouring countries.

Moreover, the report notes that the Islamic State's Khorasan (IS-k) branch has witnessed increased sophistication and lethality in its operations, even though its numbers may not have significantly increased. The report also criticises the Taliban for failing to deliver on counterterrorism provisions outlined in the Doha Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the United States and the Taliban.