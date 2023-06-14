Post 2019, Kashmir’s Changing Perception

During his 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Lt Governor of Union Territory Manoj Sinha and demanded a piece of land to construct Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir. The Bhavan will play a key role in tourism and cultural exchange and enhance economic growth for Maharashtra and Kashmir as well, said Shinde.
In his letter to LG Sinha, Shinde wrote, “After the abrogation of article 370 and evolution of the region has brought an ideal opportunity for greater integration between the two states. Understanding the tourism and cultural exchange, I may kindly ask for allotment of a land parcel for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir. The Bhavan will showcase Maharashtrian art, culture and cuisine and also offer accommodation to people visiting Kashmir. It will also serve as a vibrant venue for cultural events and conversations fostering the rich exchange of ideas.”
Shinde called LG Sinha at his official residence in Kashmir. The CM said that once the land is allotted, the Maharashtra government will construct the building following the guidelines and procedures for eco-friendly development that respects Kashmir’s cultural and natural legacy.
Earlier Shine made similar demands in Assam and Uttar Pradesh to his counterparts for the allotment of land for Maharashtra Bhavan last year and early this year.
With a resolution and a bill, the Narendra Modi led central Government scripted a historical change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. After the abrogation, the perception about Kashmir is changing at fast pace and the establishment of the Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir is part of the change.
Jammu and Kashmir had a special status granted under Article 370 and Article 35A (created through a Presidential Order) of the Constitution. The abrogation of Article 370 to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was a long-standing demand of the BJP and its precursor, the Jan Sangh, whose leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee died in custody in Jammu and Kashmir while leading an agitation against the provision.
After the changes in Kashmir's status in 2019, there have been several developments in the region.The Indian government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. This decision resulted in significant changes to the administrative structure and governance in the region.
The government has emphasized infrastructure development in the region. Efforts have been made to improve road connectivity, develop tourism infrastructure, and attract investment for economic growth. Projects like the construction of tunnels and highways have been undertaken to improve connectivity within and outside the region.
The government has implemented various socio-economic initiatives to promote development in Kashmir. These include schemes for skill development, job creation, entrepreneurship, and the promotion of industries like tourism, horticulture, and handicrafts. There has been a focus on boosting the local economy and providing opportunities for the youth.
The government has also expressed its commitment to facilitating the return of Kashmiri Pandits, a minority Hindu community that had migrated from Kashmir in the 1990s due to militancy. Initiatives have been taken to create conducive conditions for their safe return and rehabilitation in the region.
Efforts have also been made to promote tourism and highlight the cultural heritage of Kashmir. The government has organized events and festivals to showcase the rich cultural diversity of the valley, attracting tourists and promoting Kashmir as a tourist destination.
After the changes in the status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, the Indian government has made efforts to attract foreign investment. The government has highlighted the economic potential of the valley and taken steps to create a favorable investment climate.
Investment Promotion
The government has launched various initiatives and programs to promote investment in Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives aim to attract domestic as well as foreign investors to the region. Efforts have been made to showcase the business potential in sectors such as tourism, horticulture, handicrafts, agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure development.
Global Investor Summits
The government has organized Global Investor Summits to showcase investment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir. These summits bring together business leaders, investors, and policymakers to explore potential collaborations and investment avenues. The summits serve as platforms to highlight the economic potential of the region and attract investment across sectors.
Ease of Doing Business
The government has taken steps to improve the ease of doing business in Jammu and Kashmir. This includes simplifying procedures, streamlining regulatory frameworks, and providing incentives to businesses. Efforts have been made to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and create a more business-friendly environment.
Sector-Specific Initiatives
The government has identified specific sectors for targeted investment and development. For example, there has been a focus on promoting tourism by developing tourism infrastructure, organizing events, and marketing the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Additionally, the government has emphasized the development of the horticulture sector, aiming to enhance production, processing, and export of horticultural products.
Special Economic Zones
The government has proposed the establishment of Special Economic Zones in Jammu and Kashmir. SEZs are designated areas with special incentives and infrastructure to attract investments. These zones aim to boost industrial growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance exports.
Incentives and Subsidies
The government has announced various incentives and subsidies to attract investment in Jammu and Kashmir. These include tax incentives, capital subsidies, and financial assistance for infrastructure development. The incentives are aimed at promoting industrial growth, entrepreneurship, and job creation in the region.
Decrease in Terrorist Incidents
There has been a decline in the number of terrorist incidents in Kashmir in recent years. Government data and reports have indicated a decrease in terrorist attacks, infiltration attempts, and civilian casualties resulting from terrorism. This decline can be attributed to various factors, including security operations, intelligence gathering, and counter-insurgency efforts.
Security Operations
The security forces have been conducting counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir to neutralize terrorist groups and disrupt their networks. These operations involve targeted strikes, intelligence-based operations, and coordinated efforts among various security agencies. These operations aim to enhance the security situation and minimize the influence and activities of terrorist organizations.
International Cooperation
The central government has sought international cooperation in combating terrorism in Kashmir. It has engaged in discussions with neighboring countries, to address cross-border infiltration and cease support to terrorist groups operating in Kashmir. International cooperation and intelligence sharing have played a role in curbing terrorism and enhancing security measures.
Community Engagement
Efforts have been made to engage with the local community in Kashmir to counter radicalization and prevent the recruitment of individuals into terrorist organizations. Community policing initiatives, youth empowerment programs, and outreach activities have been undertaken to promote peace, development, and inclusivity.
