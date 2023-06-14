Post 2019, Kashmir’s Changing Perception

During his 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Lt Governor of Union Territory Manoj Sinha and demanded a piece of land to construct Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir. The Bhavan will play a key role in tourism and cultural exchange and enhance economic growth for Maharashtra and Kashmir as well, said Shinde.

In his letter to LG Sinha, Shinde wrote, “After the abrogation of article 370 and evolution of the region has brought an ideal opportunity for greater integration between the two states. Understanding the tourism and cultural exchange, I may kindly ask for allotment of a land parcel for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir. The Bhavan will showcase Maharashtrian art, culture and cuisine and also offer accommodation to people visiting Kashmir. It will also serve as a vibrant venue for cultural events and conversations fostering the rich exchange of ideas.”

Shinde called LG Sinha at his official residence in Kashmir. The CM said that once the land is allotted, the Maharashtra government will construct the building following the guidelines and procedures for eco-friendly development that respects Kashmir’s cultural and natural legacy.

Earlier Shine made similar demands in Assam and Uttar Pradesh to his counterparts for the allotment of land for Maharashtra Bhavan last year and early this year.

With a resolution and a bill, the Narendra Modi led central Government scripted a historical change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. After the abrogation, the perception about Kashmir is changing at fast pace and the establishment of the Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir is part of the change.