For the last 18 months, across the globe, whoever is associated with managing infectious diseases—be it virologists, epidemiologists or pharmacologists—have been feverishly trying to study and understand Covid-19 disease. However, many aspects of this disease are still elusive.

There is a significant decline in Covid-19 cases and most Covid-19 patients recover within weeks after getting infected. Despite revolutionizing advances in medical sciences, health experts are still struggling with the fast mutating strains of this invisible organism.

Similar to the unpredictable nature of the virus, we are now witnessing a substantial number of Covid-19 patients experiencing a wide range of health issues even a month after contracting this virus. These patients either have new symptoms or have continuing symptoms related to various organ systems of the body. Although there is no enough data to definitively establish and characterize Post-Covid-19 conditions, experts term Post-Covid-19 ongoing signs and symptoms for four or more than four weeks of getting infected Post-Covid Syndrome or Post-Covid Complications. Surprisingly, experts opine that Post-Covid Conditions are even experienced by asymptomatic Covid-19 patients weeks to months after they were infected.