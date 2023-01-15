Post snowfall scenario

Much to the relief of people in plain areas, the recent snowfall did not bring with it the serious problems like blocking of roads or disruption in power supply.
This was because the snowfall was mostly light in plain areas. However, the people in higher reaches were not that lucky as the major snowfall of the season there did block the roads, and also led to power crises. The authorities must solve the snowfall related problems on priority basis in such areas.
The roads must be cleared of snow and power supply restored. Road connectivity is important in the areas for resumption of normal life. Clear roads are more important also during medical emergencies. The patients who need emergency treatment have to be taken to hospitals from their homes.
When the roads are blocked, how can be they shifted to hospitals? Sometimes, the incidents of fire occur in snow bound areas. Such incidents are common in winter.
When the roads are blocked due to snow, the fire tenders are unable to reach the affected areas. Regarding disruption in power supply after snowfall, the Power Development Department must ensure that there is not any delay in restoration of the supply.
Since there is prediction of snowfall after some days again, the authorities must gear up to clear the roads and restore power supply in upper reaches. The authorities in plain areas too must remain in a state of readiness.
All arrangements must be in place to ensure that if a major snowfall occurs in winter, it should not throw normal life out of gear. It has been observed in past that authorities talk a lot about the snowfall related preparedness, but whenever major snowfall occurs, the whole set up gets collapsed for several days.
Most roads remain blocked for days and the power supply also remains affected. Even few inches of snow sometimes buries the claims of preparedness being made.
There is nothing wrong in highlighting the preparedness related arrangements. But if after so much of publicity the officials fail to deliver on ground at the time of crisis it sends a negative message.
The officials will have to deliver on the ground, where the litmus test lies for them. It is being hoped that they must have learnt lessons from the past mistakes and will not repeat the mistakes from now onwards.