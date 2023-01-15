Post snowfall scenario

Much to the relief of people in plain areas, the recent snowfall did not bring with it the serious problems like blocking of roads or disruption in power supply.

This was because the snowfall was mostly light in plain areas. However, the people in higher reaches were not that lucky as the major snowfall of the season there did block the roads, and also led to power crises. The authorities must solve the snowfall related problems on priority basis in such areas.

The roads must be cleared of snow and power supply restored. Road connectivity is important in the areas for resumption of normal life. Clear roads are more important also during medical emergencies. The patients who need emergency treatment have to be taken to hospitals from their homes.