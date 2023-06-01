Post Victory Karnataka

Pro people promises

Congress party’s five guarantees will cost about Rs 40,000 crore annually (15% of the state budget). Rahul Gandhi mentioned about the promise made to fishermen which include guaranteed ₹10 lakh insurance cover, ₹1 lakh interest-free loan for fisherwoman and 500 litres of diesel every day with subsidy of ₹25 per litre Rahul also satirically reminded the people about the false promise of prime minister Narender Modi about transfer of Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen in the country.

Implement old pension scheme (OPS)

Economic experts opine that 3 lakh employees of Karnataka government fall under New pension scheme (NPS) of center which had replaced OPS in 2003 during Atal Bihari regime. Now restoration of OPS may require Rs 2,000 crore per annum which will acquire upward trend in future thereby burdening the state exchequer.

The Union government has put the Himachal government in fix over its decision to revert to OPS and refused to transfer Rs 8,000 crore which form the part of employees’ contribution in NPS since the past 18 years.

Center has also sent a letter to Himachal government which disapproves budgetary proposal of imposing water Cess on the projects to generate funds to fulfil poll promises. Center calls it unconstitutional and gave hint not to approve its over draft demand in future if it did not withdraw water cess.

Centre has also refused to transfer about Rs 36,000 crore of Rajasthan government which is contribution of lakhs of employees under New pension scheme as it has already implemented Old pension scheme (OPS) and expects full support of employees during ensuing assembly polls in Nov. this year which has rattled BJP.

In an identical manner, the centre will refuse to return approximately Rs 19,000 crore to Karnataka government which may force it to opt for resource mobilisation to fund the OPS. Like Himachal, employees supported Congress in assembly polls in Karnataka but even the Reserve bank of India has cautioned states not to revert to OPS as it will lead to accumulation of liabilities which can become a major risk to the economy in future. Even creation of ten lakh jobs and fulfilling 2,5 lakh vacancies will add to the burden of the state budget.