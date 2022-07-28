Poverty of our semantic

They best can eulogise their mother tongue but feel constrained in using it in official or public realm, in general. The reasons are that our native leadership either had no vision or were not sure of their strength. Great Abdullah, if he had not undone himself, he had tremendous capacities to invoke nativity, a prideful nativity that would have gone in reverberation with the nationality.

Leaders other than him were caged by circumstances and led by the polemics of the Cold War. It is not now easy to realise the potential of Kashmiri language and make it a prideful native language, as we do find other regional languages boasting its strength.

The reasons are simple. Kashmiris no doubt are charming and hardworking people but non-native subjugation over the centuries has made them weak in character and self-pitying folks.

Instead of self-retrospect, we normally escape in blame games that keep our ailment intact. The script of our language is lost and now it is contested. Nativity is fractured and its centre is dislocated.

The fractured populace is stratified much in vernacular sub variations of the language deeply on regional basis. Even before 1990s, when the pandits were not displaced, language stratification was more severe than communal contention.

It is a unique tragedy brought by intrigue of politics of high and low culture, which other than political reasons became instrumental in the vogue for Urdu, Hindi or English.