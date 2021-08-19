POWER AND RESPONSIBILITY

Let us take this analogy to another level. What if the brain starts favouring one hand and ignoring the other, it will lead to paralysis of the left - out hand. This is where the principle of impartiality comes in administration. Each treated equally. Now consider the situation where there is wound in the body that requires healing but white blood cells refuse to go the extra mile, it might lead to infection. That is why the sense of duty and responsibility are paramount while being in administration. It would be the disaster for the body if brain or heart decides to take a weekly off or just feel tired and lazy to perform. Here is where efficiency, productivity, and time bound delivery matter in the system. And what if the hand picks, say Walnuts, from the plate just to please the brain and in return, the brain instruct the heart to pump in some more fresh blood exclusively to that particular hand. This is how corruption leads to an imbalance in the system.

Thus, impartiality, the highest sense of responsibility, efficiency, productivity and incorruptibility are a few traits of an able administrator. A selfless sense of service, to the nation and its people, has no other alternative for an able administrator.

In the Hindu language, the single letter that differentiate between 'Governance' and 'Administration 'is the prefix' 'pra' which makes the word 'shasan' and 'prashasan' respectively. Interestingly, the 'pra' prefix is generally used before a word to strengthen it further. And, administration is precisely aimed to strengthen governance and implement the polices made by the government effectively.

The famous Peter Parker line, with great power comes great responsibility, is often quoted and yet never seizes to lose relevance when it comes to describing positions of power and privileges.