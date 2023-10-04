Power crisis in J&K

Much ahead of the onset of winter, Jammu and Kashmir is presently facing power crisis. Because of the power shortage the Power Development Department (PDD) has resorted to frequent unscheduled cuts in the supply.

Due to the frequent power cuts the people are put to lot of inconvenience and their related work is getting affected.

The concerned officials attribute the shortage to low discharge of water in rivers resulting in low power generation from the hydroelectric power projects.

The authorities say that the power situation will improve within a couple of days as more power is being purchased from outside J&K. It is being hoped that the power scenario improves and the problems of the consumers come to and end.