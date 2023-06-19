Power crisis in Kashmir

Whatever the reason for the power crisis at present, it is a fact that poor planning in past is also a cause for Jammu and Kashmir not becoming self reliant in the power sector, despite having enormous potential for being so. Power projects were not set up as per the requirements.

The huge potential for generating the hydropower remained untapped. Required attention was not paid towards this important sector and the results are very much visible right now in the form of power crisis.

J&K should have been self sufficient by now and also exporting the power to other states and generating the revenue. But this did not happen. We have to still purchase power from outside to meet our requirements.