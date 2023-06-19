Power crisis in Kashmir

Whatever the reason for the power crisis at present, it is a fact that poor planning in past is also a cause for Jammu and Kashmir not becoming self reliant in the power sector, despite having enormous potential for being so. Power projects were not set up as per the requirements.
The huge potential for generating the hydropower remained untapped. Required attention was not paid towards this important sector and the results are very much visible right now in the form of power crisis.
J&K should have been self sufficient by now and also exporting the power to other states and generating the revenue. But this did not happen. We have to still purchase power from outside to meet our requirements.
Reports say that J&K pays the central government’s power distribution corporations, and other utilities an average of Rs 7500 crore per year for electricity.
And the government only receives Rs 3200 crore in annual power tariff payments from citizens, and businesses leading to annual power purchase losses of Rs 4300 crores.
Kashmir is witnessing unscheduled power outages presently. The load shedding is occurring both in metered and non- metered areas. The cuts occur during day time and also in the evening.
Because of the load shedding people are facing difficulties and those associated with business say that their work is getting affected.
The crisis has to be addressed so that the power situation improves. Reports say that the government's move to purchase less power from outside J&K discoms has increased the gap between supply and demand for electricity.
Right now, the peak demand is around 1450 MWs and only 1200 MWs are being supplied. A deficit of 250 MWs is forcing the Power Development Department to go for load shedding.
The authorities should see to it that how the losses are covered and what measures need to be taken in this direction.
The power outages are occurring despite the officials saying improvement in the power scenario and giving assurance of the availability of 24x7 power supply in future.
The concerned officials will have to take long term and short term measures to resolve the crisis. There is immediate need for setting up of new power projects so that there is no shortage in future.
Incomplete projects should be speedily completed. Till then the power scenario needs to be improved through whatever measures including buying more power from outside.