The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Monday issued the power curtailment schedule for Srinagar district. Separate schedules were issued for Shopian and Pulwama districts also.

The corporation is also in the process of releasing the curtailment programme for other districts of Kashmir as well.

After the release of the schedule, the consumers can get a fair idea about when the power supply will be available and when not; and plan accordingly.