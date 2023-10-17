The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) has announced the power curtailment schedule for Srinagar and its surrounding areas.

According to the authorities the schedule is a trial-based initiative for specific areas in Srinagar and that a comprehensive power curtailment schedule for the entire Kashmir Valley will be announced in the coming days. Kashmir is presently facing power crisis.

The officials say that the crisis is due to the decreased power generation. The generation was hit because of an extended dry spell which led to decreasing water level in rivers. The KPDCL procured electricity from centre and Uttar Pradesh government, but even then the crisis could not be resolved.

Much ahead of the announcement of the curtailment schedule, there were daily frequent unscheduled power cuts occurring due to power shortage. This had caused lot of inconvenience to the consumers. The people were not aware when the power supply will be available and when unavailable.

After the announcement of the schedule, it is being hoped that it is strictly adhered to by the concerned officials. There should not be unscheduled power cuts again. The announcement of power schedule will not serve any purpose if the unscheduled power also keep on occurring.