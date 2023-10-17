The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) has announced the power curtailment schedule for Srinagar and its surrounding areas.
According to the authorities the schedule is a trial-based initiative for specific areas in Srinagar and that a comprehensive power curtailment schedule for the entire Kashmir Valley will be announced in the coming days. Kashmir is presently facing power crisis.
The officials say that the crisis is due to the decreased power generation. The generation was hit because of an extended dry spell which led to decreasing water level in rivers. The KPDCL procured electricity from centre and Uttar Pradesh government, but even then the crisis could not be resolved.
Much ahead of the announcement of the curtailment schedule, there were daily frequent unscheduled power cuts occurring due to power shortage. This had caused lot of inconvenience to the consumers. The people were not aware when the power supply will be available and when unavailable.
After the announcement of the schedule, it is being hoped that it is strictly adhered to by the concerned officials. There should not be unscheduled power cuts again. The announcement of power schedule will not serve any purpose if the unscheduled power also keep on occurring.
But, if there is a need for an unscheduled power cut for any maintenance work, its information must be provided to the people in that area well in advance. There is a need to improve the overall power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and put an end to the ongoing crisis. All necessary steps should be taken in this direction.
Large number of consumers have been made to switch over to pre-paid smart meters now and they say they deserve an uninterrupted power supply. Even the people in other areas demand better power supply.
The consumers too must pay their electric usage bills on time so that KPDCL also generates enough money to purchase more power from outside. Besides that the strengthening of power generation capacity in the state sector is also the need of the hour.
Jammu and Kashmir has enormous power potential, which needs to be tapped. If the resources are properly utilised, J&K will not only become self sufficient but will also export the power to other states. For that more hydroelectric power projects must be set up at the earliest.
The power generation potential must not remain under utilised. The work on some of the ongoing projects must be completed speedily. Till the power projects get completed, steps have to be taken to buy more power from outside. Since the winter is approaching, the power scenario should not worsen.