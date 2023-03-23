Power for Life

Xi became the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong when he recently took the oath as President, besides ensuring the election of his cronies including Han Zheng as vice president and Zhao Leji new head of National People’s Congress which makes the trio as a deadly combination to rule 1.4 billion Chinese; without giving any freedom of speech or preservation of human rights.

The foundation of One-Person rule was laid in 2018 when a scripted gathering elected Xi Jinping as general secretary and now his ascendency to totalitarian position is embedded in the art of camouflaging the world about zero opposition in National People’s Congress having a blind support of 2,952 members who act on the analogy of being “Rubber Stamp.”

Regarding urgent challenges, foreign policy experts opine that Xi’s open support to Putin on Ukraine war, reviving China’s economy which has touched worst level in 40 years, bad impact of crackdown on property developers, technical giants and escalating tensions with America and allies over sanctions imposed on Russia and improving the world image about violation of human rights with impunity which was reflected in a report of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights about atrocities on Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim communities in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). Xi has exhibited his resolve to revive China’s economy at all costs which has rallied the people behind him. President also showed his commitment to take on western powers which are jealous of the country’s rise and making relentless efforts to contain China. President has given a clarion call to his countrymen to reduce their dependence on western nations for technology and fortify themselves against the risks of food and energy. Xi and Joe Biden, US president, did give some signal to repair ties and mend fences but their efforts were brought to naught following the shooting down of a Chinese surveillance balloon and America’s accusation of lethal arms supply to Russia in ongoing Ukraine war. The Chinese foreign minister, Qin Gang, however, said “Beijing has not provided weapons to either side of the conflict.”