Power for Life

Xi became the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong when he recently took the oath as President, besides ensuring the election of his cronies including Han Zheng as vice president and Zhao Leji new head of National People’s Congress which makes the trio as a deadly combination to rule 1.4 billion Chinese; without giving any freedom of speech or preservation of human rights.
The foundation of One-Person rule was laid in 2018 when a scripted gathering elected Xi Jinping as general secretary and now his ascendency to totalitarian position is embedded in the art of camouflaging the world about zero opposition in National People’s Congress having a blind support of 2,952 members who act on the analogy of being “Rubber Stamp.”
Regarding urgent challenges, foreign policy experts opine that Xi’s open support to Putin on Ukraine war, reviving China’s economy which has touched worst level in 40 years, bad impact of crackdown on property developers, technical giants and escalating tensions with America and allies over sanctions imposed on Russia and improving the world image about violation of human rights with impunity which was reflected in a report of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights about atrocities on Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim communities in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). Xi has exhibited his resolve to revive China’s economy at all costs which has rallied the people behind him. President also showed his commitment to take on western powers which are jealous of the country’s rise and making relentless efforts to contain China. President has given a clarion call to his countrymen to reduce their dependence on western nations for technology and fortify themselves against the risks of food and energy. Xi and Joe Biden, US president, did give some signal to repair ties and mend fences but their efforts were brought to naught following the shooting down of a Chinese surveillance balloon and America’s accusation of lethal arms supply to Russia in ongoing Ukraine war. The Chinese foreign minister, Qin Gang, however, said “Beijing has not provided weapons to either side of the conflict.”
Xi’s election as President may not change geo political dynamics relating to border tension with India especially 4000 Km-long disputed territory which may be reinforced with aggression and willingness to use military as an instrument of authoritarian power thereby making it applicable to South China Sea, Taiwan, etc. Xi’s ‘Expansion Policy’ coupled with ‘Debt Trap Strategy’ may endanger the existence of the borrowing nations like Pakistan which may be encouraged to settle scores with immediate neighbours. Experts say that India can counter Xi’s assertiveness through its fast-growing economy and strategic patience which will be effective in the backdrop of Dragon’s slowing economy and the huge negative fallout of Zero Covid-19 policy and highly strained ties with the United states.
Analysts opine that Xi’s over concentration of power coupled with expansion policy could be worrying symptoms for the entire world hence. India and the United States will be required to jointly evolve the strategy to checkmate Xi’s ambition which will lead to peace in the world.
According to the New York Times, the new team consists of tested loyalists who will run China for the next five years. Here’s a look at the lineup: Executive Vice Premier. The executive vice premier is the highest-ranked of China’s vice premiers, the officials directly under Mr. Xi and his No. 2. This post will now be held by Ding Xinxiang, who for the past few years has served as a secretary and chief of staff to Mr. Xi. In this role, Mr. Ding is also likely to be responsible for domestic economic policy. The outgoing executive vice premier, Han Zheng, was a former Communist Party secretary of Shanghai credited with guiding that city’s transformation into a cosmopolitan financial capital. Mr. Ding, by contrast, has never led a province, working largely as a behind-the-scenes technocrat. But like others recently promoted, Mr. Ding has longstanding ties with Mr. Xi. He is widely believed to be the office director for China’s National Security Commission, a secretive body that has grown more influential as Mr. Xi has emphasised the need for vigilance against foreign and domestic threats. He has also frequently traveled with Mr. Xi, both domestically and overseas. Mr. Han, the current executive vice premier, was named China’s vice president, a largely ceremonial role. Zhao Leji, named No. 3 in the party hierarchy last fall, was approved on Friday as the head of the National People’s Congress. The legislature nominally has the power to make laws and amend the Constitution, though decisions are in reality made by top party officials. Mr. Zhao has kept a relatively low profile, but his responsibilities in recent years have been weighty. He has led the party’s discipline inspection commission, in charge of implementing Mr. Xi’s campaign against official corruption and disloyalty. That campaign has been key to Mr. Xi’s consolidation of power and purging of rivals. Before taking on the disciplinary role in 2017, Mr. Zhao was a top official in charge of party personnel issues, giving him deep experience in the party’s internal affairs.
Analysts opine that America and India may face a more powerful and aggressive XI who has got expansion policy in the south Asian region and annexation of Taiwan in mind which is bad news for both the nations. The Chinese president has brokered a peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran which may change the geopolitical dynamics in the region and form an anti US block which will affect India also. Xi’s efforts to keep Russia on his side means a lot to the West as it gives little chance of peace and ensures the longevity of the Ukraine war which has created an energy crisis in European countries. Xi may harden his stance towards America which will be required to step up the activities of AUKUS, QUAD etc.to checkmate China.
