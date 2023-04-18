Power of bank loan explained

Our social set-up has undergone a sea change. In fact, it continues to gladly fall in line with the changing times. Whatever the nature of changes taking place around us, there is a common force which drives these changes to the grassroots level. This common force has its might in finances. In other words, finance is the lone element fuelling today’s social change; of course, for betterment.

So availability of finance in the modern times holds the key to witnessing the living standard of societies getting modernized. But when it comes to availability of finance, the resources for larger parts of the societies were scarce till banks and financial institutions liberalized lending policies. This paved the way for almost all segments of populations to avail loan facilities irrespective of their economic status.

However, when obtaining a loan through online mode has become a reality, it’s the convenience granted to the customers to obtain a loan which pulls crowds at bank loan counters and not the cost of loan which includes its interest component, loan processing fee etc. In majority cases, a loan brings peace, prosperity and profits to the borrowers, subject to the condition the borrowers remain faithful and honest in their dealings.

Notably, utilising the bank loan for the activity it has been obtained translates into growth of money. Contrary to this, any diversion of loan amount will result in low economic activity and threat always looms large that loan repayment may get hampered. And in conditions when a borrower fails to deposit EMI (Monthly Equated Instalment) on time, a loan then only breeds stress.

Today, living on a bank loan or more precisely on equated monthly instalments (EMIs) has become a norm for almost all families if not every individual. The kind of fast growing consumerism coupled with an emerging sea of personal needs has forced almost all segments of populations, especially the young generation to live their life on a bank loan.

In other words, loans have now been shaping the way of life to realise growing aspirations as everything is available on EMI. Now people think EMI, eat EMI and breathe EMI.