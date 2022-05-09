Power woes of J&K

The political class that ruled J&K, the state with its special status under Article 370 and the most powerful legislature in the country in pre-August 5, 2019 era had one answer: “ injustice meted out to J&K because of the Indus Water Treaty.” The Treaty was damned for allowing the waters of J&K rivers – Indus, Jhelum and Chenab – to flow to Pakistan without being utilised properly within the political boundaries of the state.

There was a merit in the argument that, why all the three major rivers of J&K were subjected to the supervision and monitoring of Pakistan. A better draft could have been worked out. That’s the price J&K paid because of its inherent political instability.

The Treaty was signed in 1960, when J&K had a government that was not elected but selected and the then “Prime Minister” Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad, who was handpicked to succeed Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah after the later was deposed and arrested on August 9, 1953.

When the politicians who survive on crutches or patronages, they cannot script the history for the benefit of their posterity. This is the bane of the history, the price for which is being paid by the people of J&K.