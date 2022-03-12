Pragmatism, not utopianism

In any other country, can you imagine hordes of youngsters passing out of IITs and IIMs and then forsaking more than a couple of millions rupees (yearly) salary packages to become a bureaucrat with a starting salary of just about Rs 50,000-75,000 a month? If someone says he or she‘s doing all this to ‘serve’ society/country, remember, the statement is as hollow as the one made by a politician who claims to serve his people.

Bureaucrats are the real ‘power’ behind the throne. And unlike politicians who do have to face the electorate every now and then, bureaucrats are completely and totally unaccountable.

They know it. That they’d stand upright and do a decent job, the young idealists soon come to the realisation of how difficult it is to survive in the civil service. Within a few months, they turn into skeptics.

In about two years or so they learn to become obedient government servants cloned by the hundreds of various service academics even though exceptions are always there.