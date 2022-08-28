Praying for all

Generally it is observed that due to spread of modernisation, things have changed very fast, that has affected our social and cultural order as well. The traditional communities and dynasties have broken up and now families are breaking up very fast.

There were times when there existed no demarcations and no such high walls around our homes. The neighbors would leave their homes unlocked, but these are the times when everything is disintegrated and neighbourhoods are demarcated by high walls and iron gates.

In deed there may be several other factors responsible for this type of disintegration, but it has been widely observed that the spirit of love, faith, and brotherhood in the modern societies have considerably declined; several of the people have lost their trust and faith, they would hardly believe in one another. They have turned self centered. The once loving, caring and simple society looks to have almost disappeared and disintegrated.

History is witness to the fact that the traditional society of Kashmir has originally been shaped by God fearing Reshi and Sufi saints, Shah e Humdan, Sheikh Noor ud Din and Lal Ded were the icons who built our simple society on Reshi and Sufi doctrines, and showed us the true path of God and spirit of love, tolerance, and sympathy.

Their mission was carried forward by the Reshi and Sufi movements. There then existed no different schools of thought. It was the philosophy of only oneness of God and true message of Islam which was founded here by Amir e Kabeer Mir Syed Ali Hamadani and later cultivated and promoted here by a line of Reshi and Sufi saints who followed their masters.