Prejudice, population and misguided policy

In this picture, the phraseology of “control” then works to put down the weakest. It denies State resources to those who need them the most.

It turns attention away from what is urgently required in terms of development to a top-down command-and-control approach that treats people not as citizens with rights but subjects who must be controlled and punished.

It refuses to recognise the approach and the language of sexual and reproductive rights and supplants it with power to bureaucrats, who understand little about the subject.

One example of this is the police being used in many cases and areas of India to dictate behaviour to consenting adult couples; another recent example is that of a bureaucrat in Bihar who mocked a student and wondered if she would ask questions on contraceptives. The bureaucrat in this case later apologised.

As the late Prof. Hans Rosling, who co- founded Médecins sans Frontièrs and is best known for offering insights from UN population data, once said: “The world “used to be ‘we’ and ‘them.’

And ‘we’ is the Western world and ‘them’ is the Third World.” The difference: the West had long life and small family. The Third World had short life and large family.

Well, the world has moved, and so has India. But we may be creating a new “us” and “them” problem right within our borders if the issues are not presented in a fair and reasonable manner.

Worse, this might also create policies that will go on for long years to impact how India progresses and how our resources are put to use. In the quest for controlling family size in particular ways and in select areas, we may be already embarking on a massive misallocation that will live on to harm the growth prospects of the nation.

In that talk, Prof. Rosling added about his students, “the problem for me was not ignorance; it was preconceived ideas.” The same can be said in the case of India today.

None of this is to say that family planning must not be encouraged or that infiltration is not to be stopped. The government can police the borders, provide more contraceptive choices but without the concomitant developmental initiatives for people, none of the policing will yield results.

A good way to understand this is to read the population policy offered during the time Atal Behari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. That policy used the world “control” only thrice – to “control” HIV, and another to “control” diarrheal deaths and to control communicable diseases.

That itself is a herculean task, and the government will do well to focus on issues such as these rather than deciding the number of children a woman might have in her lifetime.