Preparing children for future

The mission explicitly introduces transformational shifts in pedagogy in early education and focuses on three developmental goals like health and well-being, effective communication, and involved learning. The mission has flagged performance indicators in three years of ECCE and three years of the foundational stage after attaining age three by a child.

There is a shift from content mastery to competency-based learning. The system of assessment has been aligned with the new academic structure which converts the assessment to a guiding tool that helps the teacher to understand where the students are facing difficulties or having misconceptions so that help is extended for their improvement.

The shift towards competency-based learning in the process of pedagogy is seen as a game-changer at the early education level. To achieve the three developmental goals competencies have been identified. These competencies have been codified and mapped with the learning outcomes in each level at the foundational level.

The NIPUN flagship program suggests shifting from textbook pedagogy to experiential learning. The teachers’ capacity will be enhanced to use toy-based styles of teaching-learning; Storytelling and ICT integrated learning inside the classroom.

There will be a ‘Walking Time’ for the learners to observe nature in the company of a teacher where s/he will ask questions to the learners about the objects around them and they will respond in a play way manner. These walks, in fact, will be a time of freedom and play for them where in reality precious lessons in science, history, and biology will be learned.