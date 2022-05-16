Preparing for 2024 Parliamentary Polls

Political observers opine that Pratibha Singh inherits an organisation which is still plagued by factionalism though former president Kuldeep Rathore tried his best to appease senior leaders with limited success.

But their inflated ego acted as a hindrance which is bound to continue. But one thing will go to the advantage of new state chief; that very little time is left for ensuing assembly elections and everyone will have to focus on his constituency to win the respective seat, hence no time for infighting.

According to highly placed sources in high command, feedback received from different channels weighed heavily in favor of Pratibha Singh which included potential of legacy of late Virbhadra to mobilise the voters.

Prashnat Kishor’s strategy also contributed in this sudden shift to Virbhadra inheritance which may be exploited statewide through his wife whereas rest of the leaders are confined to their respective constituency.

Experts say other committees do have relevance but state president is a key figure who will tour all 68 constituencies thereby creating a special space for future role if the party comes to power.