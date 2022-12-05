Preparing for future needs

BY RINSHA M GAFOOR
Considering the growing population in India and increasing migration to urban centers, there has been an exponential rise in demand for housing and commercial buildings.
This has also contributed to a rise in energy consumption. As per estimates, the residential and commercial sectors together contribute about 33 percent to the total consumption of energy in India, with the former accounting for 24 percent share and the latter, nine percent.
With the launch of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), the Ministry of Power aims to promote methods that ensure energy efficiency in commercial spaces, which consume a large amount of electricity.
After assessing several energy and cost-saving techniques for buildings, the Ministry introduced ECBC, which would enable architects and developers in using renewable energy sources and energy-efficient machines in the building design.
In December 2018, the Ministry of Power (MoP) introduced the Eco Niwas Samhita 2018 – The Energy Conservation Building Code for residential buildings (ECBC-R). ECBC-R aims at ensuring efficient use of energy in residential buildings. As per experts, the application of ECBC-R is anticipated to preserve about 125 billion units of electricity by 2030.
India is expected to see the construction of around two-thirds of its existing number of buildings by 2030. To this end, the government has a challenging task of fulfilling the rapidly rising need for energy.
For all the commercial buildings that are looking to save power while struggling with climatic change, the BEE has come up with ECBC – a mechanism to achieve the highest levels of energy efficiency.
To provide technical assistance for successful implementation, enforcement and adaption of ECBC & ENS in U.T. of Jammu &Kashmir, an Energy Efficient Buildings (EEB) Cell was established on 5th Oct 2019 in the U.T by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), The Chief Electrical Inspector, Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Department (State Designated Agency for BEE activities) and the technical consultant All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG).
The team is successfully headed by Chief Electrical Inspector, JKPDD. Executive Engineer, EID, Jammu/Kashmir are the nodal officers appointed for BEE Activities. There are four Project Officers (two – architects and two engineers) deputed from AIILSG deployed in the U.T.
Jammu & Kashmir Energy Conservation Building Code (JK-ECBC for commercial buildings) and Jammu & Kashmir Eco Niwas Samhita (JK-ENS Part I, Code Compliance & Part II - for residential buildings) are specifically amended to suit the local climatic conditions of Jammu and Kashmir (Cold & Composite climate), and are in the process of being notified in the Union Territory through a gazette notification.
All the commercial buildings that are falling under scope i.e. Connected Load ≥ 50 kW & Contract demand ≥ 60kVA of JK-ECBC has to mandatorily follow the code. JK – ENS sets the scope plot area ≥ 500 sqm.
Since the establishment of the EEB Cell, for the purpose of creating awareness about JK-ECBC and JK-ENS amongst the public 37 number of capacity building programme (Physical and Online) have been held in the Union Territory by BEE Certified ECBC Master Trainers free of cost.
With over 1100 plus participants, these training programmes have been attended by government officials, practicing architects, engineers, planners, professionals from building sector and students of Jammu and Kashmir.
Demonstration and Star rating of building projects has also been initiated by the EEB cell in UT. For demonstration, building projects have been taken up in the initial design stage so that energy efficient measures can be incorporated during the construction.
On the other hand, Star rating label program is expected to gain momentum with increased focus on reduction of Carbon-emissions. This program rates buildings in 1-5 scale, with 5 star labeled buildings being most efficient. The EEB Cell has over 19 Demonstration projects have been taken up and 9 Star rating projects have been identified in the U.T.
Apart from these, EEB Cell participated in an exhibition conducted by Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing about ECBC and ENS awareness on 5th June,2022 at SKICC Srinagar and the stall hosted by the cell was visited by Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Sh. Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology And Environment, Dr. Mohit Gera, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) , Chairman J&K Biodiversity Council, S. Rakesh Kumar, Director Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing and other higher officials. Lieutenant Governor was informed about the achievements of the Cell and the need for the implementation and notification of the code in the U.T.
A 24 membered High-Level Implementation and enforcement committee was also constituted by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir to implement and enforce the ECBC and ENS in the U.T. Once the codes are notified, it will become mandatory for all the buildings under the scope to be ECBC and ENS compliant in the UT.
The first meeting of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) and Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS) Implementation and Enforcement Committee was also held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary to Govt., Housing and Urban Development Department, (Co-chairperson of the Committee), at Banquet Hall, MA Road, on 28thJuly 2022. In this meeting, the committee members discussed the need and importance of Energy Efficiency and it was also discussed to make all upcoming government buildings ECBC compliant.
Rinsha M Gafoor, Project Officer, EEB Cell, J&K
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.