Preparing for future needs

BY RINSHA M GAFOOR

Considering the growing population in India and increasing migration to urban centers, there has been an exponential rise in demand for housing and commercial buildings.

This has also contributed to a rise in energy consumption. As per estimates, the residential and commercial sectors together contribute about 33 percent to the total consumption of energy in India, with the former accounting for 24 percent share and the latter, nine percent.

With the launch of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), the Ministry of Power aims to promote methods that ensure energy efficiency in commercial spaces, which consume a large amount of electricity.

After assessing several energy and cost-saving techniques for buildings, the Ministry introduced ECBC, which would enable architects and developers in using renewable energy sources and energy-efficient machines in the building design.