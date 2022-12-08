Preparing for the change

The New Education Policy was released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on 29th July 2020, after being approved by the Union Cabinet. This New National Education Policy replaced the 34-year-old National Education Policy formulated in 1986.

Like the transient waves in a big ocean, our surroundings constantly change their course. With the growing changes in societies and lifestyles, the new education policy was the long awaited necessity for an Indian student.

The real challenge for the education givers and policy makers in the 21st century is to provide students with a quality education, and striking balance between learning and exploring new horizons.