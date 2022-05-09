Prescription audit is needed

A prescription is the introductory remark on patient’s tussle to wade through the agony to a state of tranquility. It is an advice. But an appropriate advice acted upon incorrectly and an inappropriate advice followed begets wrong results.

The necessity of writing prescriptions is indispensable at every stage of treatment from Primary Health Centre to super-specialty & tertiary level institutions.

It’s on diagnosis and degree of malady that rest the details of medication with method of application advised by the prescribing authority. The disclosure of any ailment depicted in the words of diagnosis and the number of medicines prescribed thereto form the warning shots for the patient to become conscious and careful of the impending trouble.

The patient starts to do as directed, spends time and money, sometimes borrowed. Lengthy prescriptions and prolonged treatments are followed by almost all in the hope of getting riddance from disease. Sans generalizing it is, however, observed that if one ailment is cured the other less or more serious one erupts.

It has also been seen that sometimes a patient may not be actually suffering from the trouble he/she is given medicines for. Even if requiring such medicines, the number and the quantification is excessive.

Somewhere unnecessary referrals are made or referrals made to irrelevant institutions overburdening their normal working. Delayed referrals to the right spot too have not missed the story of reverse action in our medical history.