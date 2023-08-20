Preserve Chuntkul

Stinking vast expanse of water in a canal enveloped with obnoxious weeds and garbage! This is the remnant of once sparkling Chuntkul, the main outflow channel of Dal Lake.

Chuntkul acts as a catalyst in maintaining the water budget of Dal’s ecosystem as its surplus waters flows through it into river Jhelum through Ram Munshi Bagh and Gaw Kadal.

Flowing around a park Chinar Bagh, Chuntkul was a favourite haunt of the British till 1947. Subsequently, Chinar Bagh, comprising eight islands, became one of the major camping sites and fishing spots for tourists including foreigners.

To showcase Chuntkul’s crystal clear waters, the India Council of Cultural Relations had organised a camp for students of 25 countries in the 1960s. Owing to the natural beauty of Chuntkul and Chinar Bagh, the Government used to encourage tourism and cultural promotional activities in Chuntkul.

Ironically, the canal was neglected and gradually its condition deteriorated. Chuntkul turned into the main outflow channel of Dal lake after filling the Nallah Mar canal in the 1970s.

In absence of any regulation, Chuntkul was gradually encroached upon with construction of huts on its banks.

The High Court, monitoring restoration of Dal Lake, has taken strong note of Chuntkul’s deterioration and ordered demolition of all structures and rehabilitation of inhabitants.

Authorities undertook demolition upto SRTC Bridge, but left out hutments on the channel from Barbarshah and Gaw Kadal untouched.