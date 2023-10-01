Preserve J&K‘s Green Gold

Trees are considered to be important part of eco-system. Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with different species of trees. However, in absence of proper planning, trees are being felled extensively to pave the way for developmental projects, especially construction and expansion of roads.

Trees take years to grow.

Loss of even a tree cannot be compensated at any cost. But the is such that wanton felling of trees is taking place across J&K. Given the growing population and increase in the number of vehicles, expansion of roads is important, but it shouldn’t be at the cost of trees.



It is shocking that more than 1.10 lakh trees of Apple, Chinar, Walnut, Mulberry have been chopped down to pave way for construction of Srinagar Ring Road, as per a reply to an RTI application. More than the economic value of these chopped trees, their environmental value is far greater.



Estimated at Rs 939.41 crore, the 42.10 km project traverses through 52 villages in five districts, including Pulwama, Budgam, Baramulla, Srinagar and Bandipora—which are dotted with trees. In the race of ensuring traffic flow, we are losing green gold and natural oxygen plants.



With no major plantation drives in sight, wanton felling of green trees will have serious repercussions in future. Some of the indicators of vandalisation of trees and environment are clearly visible in J&K. We are witnessing an erratic climate. From being flood prone, J&K has turned drought prone.

Not surprisingly, despite being blessed with abundant water resources, we are struggling with a drinking water shortage. Who is responsible? It is the planners who lack vision to protect our natural resources at the cost of so-called development. There is hardly any concept of sustainable development in J&K.



We need to learn lessons on how trees are saved in other places. Transplanting trees is emerging as a viable option where road expansion or undertaking developmental works is unavoidable and mandatory.



Earlier this year, transplantation of 1025 Banyan trees along Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg in Maharashtra was done successfully

In 2022, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari started ambitious transplantation project along the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg in Maharashtra located on the Baramati-Indapur section of NH 965G. The aim of the project was to preserve the environment and Banyan trees which are known for their immense ecological, cultural and aesthetic values.