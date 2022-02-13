Preserving the natural resource

Water is a natural resource, and its importance is given. It is actually a guarantee of life on this planet. We all know that today’s science is searching for this marvel of nature on the planets beyond earth, to explore the possibility of life.
It means that life is tied to water. In the modern day world we know that the importance of water is not just about drinking and irrigation, it generates electricity, and that runs everything from homes to industries to markets.
That is why in the developed world, water resources are taken care of, and special measures are taken to safeguard the water bodies.
But unfortunately in our part of the world, so rich in water resources, the condition of water bodies is so pathetic that the mater goes beyond the simple category of neglect.
In the length and breadth of our valley we have a number of springs, ponds, and lakes. But all this wonderful resource is getting wasted. The major river that flows through the valley is Jhelum.
If we look at its condition, it is a sight of depression. It banks are littered with garbage. We take the waste and throw into the waters of Jhelum. When the water is low in autumn, we can see how dirty the bed has turned.
All kinds of trash can be found in this water body. Take the example of the major, and famous, lakes.
They have shrunk, and the water has turned so toxic. Similarly, we have many water bodies that have almost dried up. In the city of Srinagar, and in many towns of the valley, there used to be smaller water bodies adding to the beauty of the landscape and also providing fresh water to people.
There are not even the traces of these water bodies. If we continue with the colossal neglect we have shown towards our water bodies, we might lose even what we have right now.
And that would be a huge disaster. It is time that we get very serious on this count and start taking care of the existing water bodies, and also try to retrieve the lost ones.